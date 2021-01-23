SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.24

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 301465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

