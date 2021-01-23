SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,377,000 after buying an additional 1,733,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after buying an additional 609,351 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 287,849 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

