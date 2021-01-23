Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00028541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00116597 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001919 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011805 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

