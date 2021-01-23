Spectris plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Spectris in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64.

OTCMKTS:SEPJY opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. Spectris has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

