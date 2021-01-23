Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $34.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,764. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

