Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

