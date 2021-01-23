Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $71.00 at BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

SPT opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,232 shares of company stock worth $10,057,873.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,314 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

