Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) Shares Gap Down to $606.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $606.00, but opened at $586.00. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) shares last traded at $604.40, with a volume of 77,392 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 606.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 554.53. The company has a market capitalization of £609.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.84.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) Company Profile (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

