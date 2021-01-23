Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMP. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,400.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,885 shares of company stock worth $427,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SMP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

