Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.91 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

