Starbucks Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

