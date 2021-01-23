State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Chemours by 60.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in The Chemours in the third quarter worth $416,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 209.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

