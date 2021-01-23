State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $617,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

