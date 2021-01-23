State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,582 Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 706,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

In other news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $842,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.