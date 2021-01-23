State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,422 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.