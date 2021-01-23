State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,451 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xerox were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth $60,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 54.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $21.07 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 60,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 150,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

