State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,524 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $328,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,335.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.