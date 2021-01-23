State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 783 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $44.33 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

