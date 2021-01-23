State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Lumber Liquidators worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

