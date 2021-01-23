State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

STT opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 19,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in State Street by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

