Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 1,874 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

TRV opened at $145.84 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.96.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

