Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.98.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.64 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The stock has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $718.21 and a 200-day moving average of $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.