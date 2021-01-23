Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $13.20 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Anthem by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,394,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $314.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.57 and a 200 day moving average of $292.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

