Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AbbVie by 74.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 145.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in AbbVie by 89.9% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

