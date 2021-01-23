Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $71,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after buying an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,928,000 after buying an additional 387,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

