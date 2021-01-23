Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 3,427 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.