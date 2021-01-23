StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of STEP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 160,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,643. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

