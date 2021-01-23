Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:STL opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $119,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

