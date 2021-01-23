stETH (Lido) (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.53 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $34.53 million and approximately $16,108.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $1,263.62 or 0.03931565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00040172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.