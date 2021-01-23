Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

Shares of MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

