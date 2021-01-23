Stifel Nicolaus Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $9.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.82.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECNCF stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.