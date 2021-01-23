Stifel Nicolaus Lowers IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $7.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

