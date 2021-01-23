Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to “Buy”

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

HTLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 45.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 124,134 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

