STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.09 ($40.10).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

STM stock opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.