Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,564 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,042% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $113.11 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

