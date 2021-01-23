Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Call Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,173 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 620% compared to the average volume of 857 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. UBS Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 475,707 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 188,928 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 442,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 123,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.