Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 189,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 71,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of C$19.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project the Golden Culvert property covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory.

