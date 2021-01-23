Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $236,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

