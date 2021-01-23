Stratis Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $52.63 million and approximately $871,870.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024273 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

