Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAUHY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

