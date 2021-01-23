Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Südzucker AG (SZU.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.23 ($15.57).

ETR:SZU opened at €12.14 ($14.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. Südzucker AG has a 12-month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.67.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

