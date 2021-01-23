Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 496,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INN opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

