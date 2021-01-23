Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 23.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

