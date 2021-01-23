SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 1,402,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 258,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a market cap of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

