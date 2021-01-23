Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $89.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,160.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.