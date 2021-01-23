Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as high as $89.51 and last traded at $87.41. 9,092,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 6,666,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RUN. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,160.29 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

