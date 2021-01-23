Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.00

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 767176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £96.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.71.

About Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

