SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $480.15 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

