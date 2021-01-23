SVB Leerink Raises Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $64.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.66.

NVTA opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,974 shares of company stock worth $35,544,994. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

