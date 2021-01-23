SVB Leerink Weighs in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AUP opened at C$18.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.38 and a 12 month high of C$27.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.08 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

